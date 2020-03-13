Image copyright Reuters Image caption Arlene Foster was speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said NI schools will close at some stage as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

NI's schools and colleges will not close yet.

But Mrs Foster said on Friday it would happen in the future.

She said NI was 14 weeks out from the peak of the virus.

She added that Northern Ireland ministers would be meeting with tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Simon Coveney and Irish health minister Simon Harris on Saturday.