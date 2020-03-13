Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Community transmission means no known contact with a confirmed case or country badly affected by coronavirus

The first community transmission cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

Community transmission means a patient had no known contact with another confirmed case nor travelled from a country badly affected by the pandemic.

Three of nine new confirmed cases announced on Friday were contracted in this way, according to the PHA.

The total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 29.

More than 300 tests have been carried out.

Earlier on Friday, Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said schools, colleges and universities must close immediately because of the outbreak.

That measure was announced in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, and Mrs O'Neill said the public was "really concerned" by the different approaches on either side of the Irish border.

Her statement came a day after she said the Northern Ireland executive was not at a stage where it needed to close schools.

However, First Minister Arlene Foster said she understood Mrs O'Neill's concerns about taking a different position to the Irish government, but added: "I have to be led by the science.

"We must make sure we protect the elderly and the vulnerable and flatten that peak when it comes.

"If we close schools too soon that peak will not be manageable."

Mrs Foster added that Northern Ireland ministers would be meeting with tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Simon Coveney and Irish Health Minister Simon Harris on Saturday.

She said the UK had left the containment phase of the virus and was now in the delay phase.

Some GP practices have moved to a telephone triage service, which means patients are asked to call the practice instead of coming to the practice without an appointment, according to the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB).

A HSBC spokesperson said GP practices were acting "to protect other vulnerable patients, and minimise potential spread of the virus".