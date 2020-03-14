Image caption Ulster University interim vice-chancellor said preparations are underway for the closure of campuses

Ulster University and Queen's University are preparing for remote study and working for staff and students due to coronavirus.

Both universities remain open and have said that lectures will continue, at present.

However, large-scale events - with more than 1,000 people - have been cancelled at all campuses.

Universities, schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland have been closed since Thursday.

Northern Ireland's first community transmission cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

In a letter to staff and students on Friday, the Ulster University interim vice-chancellor, Prof Paul Bartholomew, said it was "an anxious time for many".

He also said preparations were under way for remote study and working.

"We are actively working to make key materials available online for students who may need to self-isolate, or in the event that we are required by a future government directive to close our campuses," he said.

Prof Bartholomew said consideration was being given to course and exam changes, and further details would be given to students.

Ulster University also said that while it was not telling staff and students on placement abroad to return to Northern Ireland, it would assist those who wanted to do so.

The university has 179 students on placement in Europe, of whom 108 are in the Republic of Ireland.

Many universities in European countries like Germany, Spain and Italy have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC News NI understands that Queen's University will also tell students on placement abroad that they can return home early without their grades being affected.

The university has postponed all large-scale events, including an annual fashion show for the Students Working Overseas Trust, which was due to be held in the Whitla Hall on Monday.

Students living in university accommodation have been told that they cannot bring guests into their buildings unless there are "exceptional circumstances" and they receive permission.

Queen's also said they were trialling online teaching "to prepare for a potential future suspension of lectures".

The universities are expected to introduce further measures in the coming week.

On Friday, Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill called for the closure of schools and universities, but First Minister Arlene Foster said the current policy would remain in place.