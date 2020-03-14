Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The PSNI are appealing for information about the attack which happened outside the Galgorm Community Centre in Ballymena

A man with severe learning difficulties has been assaulted by two youths in Ballymena in what police have described as a "shocking attack".

The incident happened at a community centre at Raphael Way in the Gracehill/Galgorm area of the town on Friday at around 19:30 GMT.

The victim, in his 20s, was pushed to the ground and kicked.

He also had alcohol poured on him as he lay on the ground.

The victim sustained injuries to his wrist and back as a result of the attack.

PSNI Insp Ash said it was a "shocking attack on a totally defenceless person" and urged the anyone with information to contact the PSNI in Ballymena.