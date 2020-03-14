Image copyright Getty Images

A second death related to coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Republic is now 129, a rise of 39 in 24 hours.

Five new cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 34.

It comes after the first community transmission cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Senior ministers from the NI Executive and Irish government met on Saturday to discuss the cross-border approach to tackling the virus.

Coronavirus deaths have doubled in 24 hours in the UK.

The United States has announced a ban on travel from the UK and Ireland will begin at 00:00 Eastern time on Monday (05:00 GMT on Tuesday).

The Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland has repeated advice for people to stay at home and self-isolate if they have mild symptoms.

Testing is now being "principally provided for patients requiring hospital treatment and those with particular medical conditions".

It added that healthcare workers who have been in contact with symptomatic or confirmed cases will also require testing.