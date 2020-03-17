Image copyright Getty Images

Schools in NI should close immediately, an umbrella body for Catholic school principals has said.

An open letter to the education minister said many parents had "already started making your decisions for you by keeping children at home".

On Monday, Peter Weir said schools would close in the future but he would "not be giving weight to popular opinion on social media".

All schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland have been closed.

"We, as schools, call upon you to show leadership in line with the department of education in the Republic of Ireland and close all schools with immediate effect," said Kieran O'Neill, chair of the Catholic Principals' Association.

"The level of risk associated with keeping schools open is high.

"The close interaction of staff, children, parents and visitors increases the likelihood of community transmission of Covid-19."

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has repeated his call for Stormont to consider closing all schools over coronavirus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Archbishop Eamon Martin said "a specific date" of closure was needed.

Since Monday, special schools in Belfast have been closed indefinitely.

A number of schools have already closed for the rest of the week to allow staff to prepare for home learning in the event of extended school closures.

Some politicians, including Sinn Fein's vice-president Michelle O'Neill, have been calling for all schools to close immediately.

Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University announced they would cease face-to-face lectures from Wednesday.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Monday, bringing the total to 52.

The Irish government confirmed 54 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223.

Two people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the country would be dealing with the emergency for months to come.

