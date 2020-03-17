Northern Ireland

In Pictures: A surreal St Patrick's Day

  • 17 March 2020
A rather surreal St Patrick's Day has been marked across the island of Ireland.

Handfuls of people walked where thousands usually gather to enjoy parades around the UK and Ireland on 17 March.

The festivities were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and those who have ventured out on to the streets often wore scarves and masks with their green St Patrick's hats.

But there have been signs of good humour among the muted celebrations.

Image caption This picture probably sums up St Patrick's Day in Belfast
Image caption A bit more colour here... St Patrick plus precautions in Dublin's Temple Bar area
Image caption Dublin usually hosts the largest parade attracting an estimated 500,000 people last year but just a few tourists were around this year
Image caption This hurler in Dublin was taking no risks
Image caption A cheery thumbs-up at the Kennedy Centre in Belfast
Image caption St Patrick cuts a rather lonesome figure on the streets of Dublin
Image caption A more traditional picture here - the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol joined Tourism Ireland's annual Global Greening campaign
Image caption The Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow also joined in - the initiative usually involves hundreds of landmarks around the world

