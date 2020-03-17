In Pictures: A surreal St Patrick's Day

A rather surreal St Patrick's Day has been marked across the island of Ireland.

Handfuls of people walked where thousands usually gather to enjoy parades around the UK and Ireland on 17 March.

The festivities were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and those who have ventured out on to the streets often wore scarves and masks with their green St Patrick's hats.

But there have been signs of good humour among the muted celebrations.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption This picture probably sums up St Patrick's Day in Belfast

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A bit more colour here... St Patrick plus precautions in Dublin's Temple Bar area

Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption Dublin usually hosts the largest parade attracting an estimated 500,000 people last year but just a few tourists were around this year

Image copyright Niall Carson Image caption This hurler in Dublin was taking no risks

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A cheery thumbs-up at the Kennedy Centre in Belfast

Image copyright Niall Carson Image caption St Patrick cuts a rather lonesome figure on the streets of Dublin

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A more traditional picture here - the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol joined Tourism Ireland's annual Global Greening campaign