The Beannchor Group has announced the temporary layoff of up to 800 staff.

It will also temporarily close most of its portfolio of bars and hotels.

The Dirty Onion and Yard Bird, The National, Bullitt, the Ulster Sports Club and the Park Avenue Hotel, all in Belfast, are among the group's portfolio.

Meanwhile, staff at the Newry-based fit out company MJM Marine have been told that a large number of redundancies are unavoidable.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stormont's Finance Minister said no company in Northern Ireland will pay business rates for the next three months.

It forms a package of measures announced by Conor Murphy to tackle the effects of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

In a statement, Beannchor's managing director Bill Wolsey said it had been an "emotional and extremely tough decision but if we do not act now, we will not have a business to return to".

"We have made this decision because we feel we have to act responsibly in the best longer term interests of the group and its staff."

'No prospect of new work'

MJM Marine specialises in fitting out cruise liners, a sector devastated by coronavirus.

With the exception of one project all the company's work has been postponed.

The firm's customers have told it there is no prospect of new work for the foreseeable future.

One customer has said that will not be until 2022 at the earliest.

The one outstanding project is due to be completed in April and will only require a small number of staff.

The wider MJM group currently employs around 500 people.

It is understood that up to 300 people are affected in the Marine division.

The family-run business, founded by Brian McConville, was established in 1983.

It's most recent accounts for 2018 showed a £17m pre tax profit on turnover of £100m.