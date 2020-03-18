Coronavirus: Unions plead for school closure date

Image copyright Getty Images

The five teaching unions have "implored" the first and deputy first minister to set a date for schools to close.

In a joint letter the unions said Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill should "act immediately."

"We call on you to bring an end to this uncertainty by announcing the date for school closures," the letter said.

The Education Minister Peter Weir has said Northern Ireland's schools should remain open for now.

Mr Weir added he would follow "expert clinical advice" in making any decision to close schools.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stood at 62 on Tuesday - a rise of 10 from Monday.

The total number of tests completed is 1,338.

The total in the Republic of Ireland stands at 292 after 69 new cases were revealed on Tuesday.

Two people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the country would be dealing with the emergency for months to come.

All schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland have been closed.

Some politicians, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, have been calling for all schools in Northern Ireland to close immediately.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said when schools shut in Northern Ireland, , it would be for at least 16 weeks.

Since Monday, special schools in Belfast have been closed indefinitely.

A substantial number of schools across Northern Ireland have already decided to close for the rest of this week.

The joint letter from the five unions is addressed to Mr Weir as well as the first and deputy first minister.

They said they were "seeking urgent action to address the increasing concern around the safety of pupils and all school staff in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The unions said they had concerns over schools being told to stay open.

"We are concerned this recommendation is now in violation of the prime minister's direction to avoid non-essential contact with others to curb coronavirus," their letter continued.

"In the past 24 hours we have seen the closure of many public facilities in a bid to avoid gatherings and crowded spaces, everyone has been advised to work from home if they can, yet schools have been advised to remain open."

They called on the first and deputy first ministers to announce a date for schools to close, adding their members would work with the department to ensure schools could plan for a prolonged shutdown.

"In the interest of the safety of school staff, teachers, principals and pupils we implore you to act immediately," the letter concluded.

The letter was signed jointly by union leaders Gerry Murphy of INTO, Justin McCamphill of NASUWT, Jacqui White of UTU, Mark Langhammer of NEU and Geri Cameron of NAHT.