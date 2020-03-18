Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Belfast city centre was virtually empty on St Patrick's Day

The headlines on the front of Wednesday's newspapers are stark, as they continue to discuss the impact of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

"Northern Ireland closed for business" is the News Letter's headline.

It says stringent new measures to tackle the virus "led to virtual ghost town scenes across much of Northern Ireland" on Tuesday.

In place of St Patrick's Day celebrations "the shutters were down and gates locked on may pubs, leisure facilities , schools and churches".

Alongside a picture of an almost empty Belfast city centre, "Shutting down" is the headline on the front of the Belfast Telegraph.

The paper says streets were deserted on St Patrick's Day and there was a backlash against bars that opened.

Inside the paper has pictures comparing Custom House Square on St Patrick's Day last year and the same venue yesterday.

Meanwhile, Queen's University virologist Dr Connor Bamford says Northern Ireland could have as many as 3,000 coronavirus cases.

He warns the number of confirmed cases is likely to increase substantially in the coming weeks as faster and easier testing methods are introduced.

"A storm is coming" warns The Irish News.

It focuses on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's speech on RTÉ on Tuesday in which, "using wartime rhetoric", he warned there could be 15,000 more coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland by the end of the month.

"This is the calm before the storm, before the surge and when it comes - and it will come - never will so many have asked so much of so few," Mr Varadkar said.

The paper says Mr Varadkar was speaking as one of Northern Ireland leading hospitality groups - Beannchor - announced the temporary lay-off of up to 800 staff.

The Daily Mirror leads with Health Minister Robin Swann's warning that the abuse of frontline staff "has to stop and stop now".

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann said the abuse of frontline health staff must stop now

Mr Swann said he had heard "disturbing reports of examples of abusive behaviour" as the coronavirus outbreak piles even more pressure on the NI healthcare system.

The health minister added officials were already "significantly ramping up the system's capacity to cope with the anticipated surge in patients".

Chemists are also bringing in measures to restrict the number of people in premises.