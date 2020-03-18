Coronavirus: NI schools to close due to Covid-19 epidemic
Schools across Northern Ireland are to close to pupils from Monday, NI First Minister Arlene Foster has said.
Six new cases of the virus were confirmed in NI on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 68.
It has been announced that schools in England, Scotland and Wales will close from Friday.
A substantial number of schools across Northern Ireland had already decided to close for the rest of this week. Some are listed on the NI Direct website.
Teaching unions had called on Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill to set a date for school closures.
Across the UK, confirmed cases of the virus rose to 2,626 on Wednesday, from 1,950 on Tuesday. A total of 71 people have died.
Schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland have been closed since last Thursday.
Some politicians, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, had been calling for the same action to take place in Northern Ireland.
There are currently 292 confirmed cases in the Republic after 69 new cases were revealed on Tuesday.
On Monday all 10 special schools in Belfast announced they were to close indefinitely.
In other developments:
- Libraries NI are to close all public libraries and out of hours access from 17:00 on Friday until further notice
- Hospitality firm, Beannchor Group, has announced the temporary lay-off of up to 800 staff
- National Trust opening many of their gardens and park for free but houses, cafes and shops to close
- Presbyterian Church and Methodist Church suspend church services across the island of Ireland
- Apprentice Boys of Derry pull Easter parade and all meetings and services
- Sainsbury's and Asda limit sales of all food items amid stockpiling
- Confirmed cases pass 200,000 worldwide and more than 8,000 people have died