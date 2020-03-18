Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Williams was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1976 along with Mairead Corrigan Maguire

Nobel laureate and peace activist Betty Williams has died, aged 76.

Ms Williams, who formed Peace People in 1976 along with Mairead Corrigan Maguire and Ciaran Mc Keown, died on Tuesday.

In a statement on the Peace People website, Ms Williams was described as one of the "great founder members" of the organisation.

The body began as a protest movement against the on-going violence in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Both Ms Williams and Ms Corrigan Maguire were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1976 for their efforts in trying to encourage a peaceful resolution to the Troubles.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Williams pictured alongside the Dalai Lama at the 14th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in 2014

Ms Williams left the Peace People in 1980 and later emigrated to America, returning to Ireland in 2004.

In a statement on the Peace People website, Ms Corrigan Maguire described her as "a woman of great courage with a passion for peace".

"I felt privileged to know her as a great peace activist and friend," she added.

Ms Williams' last public appearance was in January when she signed a book of condolence for Seamus Mallon along with Sharon Stone.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie, and son, Paul.