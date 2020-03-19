A man in his 30s has been treated in hospital after he was shot in the leg in Londonderry on Wednesday night.

It happened in Magowan Park in Creggan at about 23:00 GMT.

Police say three masked men were involved and the attack had "all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting".

Det Sgt Gavin McLaughlin described it as a "planned, vicious and brutal attack" and said it was "completely unacceptable in today's society".

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.