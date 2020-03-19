Image copyright Panorama Images Image caption The patient was among the 68 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI

The first death from coronavirus in Northern Ireland has been confirmed.

The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was a "sad day for Northern Ireland" and "we knew this pandemic would inevitably cost precious lives".

The patient was among the 68 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 366 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland after 74 new cases were announced on Wednesday, with two deaths being recorded.

'Play their part'

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill paid tribute to the "amazing health workers who are doing everything they can to provide the best possible care for people in the most difficult circumstances".

Health Minister Robin Swann appealed to everyone to "play their part in fighting the spread of this virus".

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said he was very sorry to hear the news of the death and would continue to work closely with the NI Executive to do "whatever it takes to get through this together".