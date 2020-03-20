Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools and colleges are closing from Monday in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus

Education Minister Peter Weir has said all schools should be prepared to cater for key workers' children from Monday.

Schools and colleges are closing in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

All pupils must stay at home, except children, up to and including year 10, whose parents provide "essential goods and services".

Mr Weir has released a letter outlining occupations in the "key worker" category.

He said they are trusting parents to make decisions about what is best for their children

"This is only for key workers, where they cannot find an alternative," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

"For a lot of key workers they will have somebody at home, they will have the opportunity to maybe have a family member to look after them."

He said he would estimate that "somewhere probably in the region of 10 to 15%" of pupils will turn up at schools on Monday.

"We're told that certainly there's very little difference between having zero and 20% within the schools in terms of a safety point of view," Peter Weir told Good Morning Ulster.

"Do I think on Monday things are going to be potentially messy, are they going to be problematical? Yes they probably are.

"We've got to do something, we've got to try and make the best effort we possibly can.

"This will be a moving situation and where we are on Monday, I suspect as we move ahead in days to come, we'll see adjustments to that."

In Peter Weir's letter, the following occupations were listed as key workers:

Health and Social Care: This includes doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, home carers and staff required to maintain our health and social care sector

Education and childcare: This includes nursery and teaching staff, social workers and those specialist education professionals who will remain active during the Covid-19 response

Public safety and national security: This includes civilians and officers in the police (including key contractors), Fire and Rescue Service, prison service and other national security roles

Transport: This will include those keeping air, water, road and rail transport modes operating during the Covid-19 response

Utilities and Communication: This includes staff needed for oil, gas, electricity and water (including sewage) and primary industry supplies, to continue during the Covid-19 response, as well as key staff in telecommunications, post and delivery, services and waste disposal

Food and other necessary goods: This includes those involved in food production, processing, distribution and sale, as well as those essential to the provision of other key goods (e.g hygiene, medical etc)

Other workers essential to delivering key public services

essential to delivering key public services Key national and local government staff including those administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the Covid-19 response

In his letter, Mr Weir said the aim is "to keep the number of pupils coming into schools to a minimum", but added that "there will need to be some flexibility to ensure our key workers are supported".

"It is impossible to assess at this stage what the exact demand will be in relation to the number of key worker children who will need to attend school," he added.

"Therefore we will monitor this closely, working with schools and other providers over the course of next week and to help make further decisions around staffing and other requirements moving forward."

On Thursday, Mr Weir said A level and GCSE exams in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pupils will still get results.

NI Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said on Friday the guidance given to headteachers has led to "more confusion" and she intends "to speak with the education minister this morning".

"I have spoken to many teachers overnight and principals who are left concerned this morning about things not being clear," she told Good Morning Ulster.

"Schools operating as we know them are closed," she added.

"Can they be part of a solution to provide support to those people on the frontline?

"Let's work our way through that over today and the coming days and give people the clarity that they deserve."