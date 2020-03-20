Image copyright Getty Images

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he has reached out to manufacturers across Northern Ireland to help produce more ventilators.

Concerns have been raised that there are not enough to treat the number of people officials believe could fall seriously ill because of coronavirus.

The first coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday.

The patient was male, elderly and had an underlying medical condition.

He was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

The patient was among the 77 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, the Department of Health said that in the case of an 80% infection rate, the NI death toll could be in the region of 14,000.

It was also announced that 40 additional mechanical ventilators (30 adult units and 10 paediatric units) have been ordered bringing the total available in Northern Ireland to 179 by the end of March.

However, speaking on BBC NI's The View on Thursday night, Mr Swann said he and officials had "reached out in the past week, through Invest NI, to those manufacturers who can actually step up, retool and produce ventilators, and help us in that style".

Tests for self-isolating healthcare workers

"So we are stepping up, we're ramping up.

"What we've actually done today is reach out to the private sector in Northern Ireland to make sure we have their capacity captured as well."

Speaking on the same programme, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said testing for the coronavirus is being extended to healthcare workers in self-isolation.

He said that, up until now, testing had been reserved for people in hospital.

He said the next priority was testing "healthcare workers who are self-isolating at home... so that we can get those individuals back in work, so we ensure that we can maintain critical services".

"We will be making announcements about further enhancements in our capacity to provide those tests next week."

On Thursday, Mr Swann said plans were in place to expand testing capacity to about 800 Covid-19 tests per day.

They were among a number of measures announced by the health minister, including that 230 final year medical students at Queen's University will join the medical register four months earlier than originally planned and that all trusts have identified specific wards to provide more beds to treat patients with Covid-19.