Bangor: Man, 56, dies after motorcycle crash
- 21 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 56-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and car in County Down.
It happened on the Belfast Road in Bangor at about 17:30 GMT on Friday.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.