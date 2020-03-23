Enforced social distancing is likely to be introduced soon, Northern Ireland's health minister has said.

Robin Swann told the BBC he expected it would be discussed at the government's Cobra committee meeting later today.

He added that it was likely to include the closure of "non-essential shops" in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Swann said people were "not seriously weighing up the seriousness of the situation we are currently in".

When asked if such measures could come into effect within the next 36 hours, Mr Swann said: "We could be moving at that speed, because what we are seeing across the UK and the rest of Europe is that Covid-19 is moving at that speed.

"I think we if we move quickly enough to enforce the social isolation that we need to see in NI, across the UK and across these islands, we have a chance of slowing down the infection rate."

Over the weekend photos circulated on social media showing crowds of people in popular north coast tourist destinations Portrush and Portstewart in Country Antrim, as well as beaches in County Donegal, near Newcastle in County Down and at Nutts Corner market.

Mr Swann said people who failed to self isolate were selfish, adding: "What we saw in Northern Ireland was irresponsible".