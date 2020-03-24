Image caption Ruth Burke died in Antrim Area Hospital

A fourth person in Northern Ireland has died with coronavirus.

Ruth Burke, 82, passed away last night in Antrim Area Hospital and her family has asked for her to be named.

They said she was simply unable to fight the disease.

On Monday 20 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 148, but Tuesday's figures have yet to be released by Department of Health officials.

The most recent death follows the announcement of unprecedented restrictions of movement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night.

Mrs Burke's daughter Brenda said the family did not want her simply to be remembered as a statistic.

She said it was heartbreaking not being able to see her mother in her coffin and kiss her goodbye because of how contagious Covid-19 is.

Brenda Burke told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback her mother was a "strong woman" and a "loving mother".

She said: "She lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - they put smiles on her face.

"There is a frustration that people don't understand, they're not being respectful of what they're told."

In a video posted on her Facebook page, Ms Doherty said her mother had an "unbelievable strength and suffered many challenges in her life".

"Unfortunately this was one she was not going to overcome," she added.

'We can do something'

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said her "heart goes out" to the family of Ruth Burke.

She said: "We have an ability as a people to do something right now that would minimise the number of people that will be sitting today like Brenda and her family, having lost a loved one.

"We can do that, we can stop the spread of the virus by taking action, by being responsible, by taking the public health advice."