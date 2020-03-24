Image caption Police and Gardaí are at the scene

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a suspicious object in County Fermanagh.

A cross-border security operation is taking place in Clogh near Rosslea.

The village has been the scene of previous attacks by dissident republicans.

Police Service of Northern Ireland officers and Gardaí (Irish police) have closed local roads leading to the village and a PSNI helicopter is circling overhead.

First Minister Arlene Foster, who is an assembly member for the area, said she had been informed it was a hoax device.

Mrs Foster said given the coronavirus crisis, it was "utterly despicable" for people to be placing such devices in communities.

The incident was also condemned by Ulster Unionist assembly member Rosemary Barton.

She said: "If this object turns out to be an explosive device it is the height of madness to be carrying out such action at any time, but it would be astounding that anyone would do so in the middle of a health pandemic.

"I urge the public to give their full support to the police as they seek to protect the community."