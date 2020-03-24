Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some construction work may be able to continue

The Construction Employers Federation (CEF) in NI has said all non-essential building work should stop.

It brings some clarity after a confusing 24 hours.

The broad advice for the UK as a whole is that construction work can continue so long as workers can remain at least 2m apart.

That advice was reflected by First Minister Arlene Foster both on Monday evening and once again on Tuesday morning.

But it was at odds with the line taken by Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

On Monday she said all non-essential services should cease immediately.

In a follow-up tweet, she acknowledged this was confusing and said she made the case to the prime minister that construction should be deemed non-essential.

The government has published details on jobs deemed to be essential following the introduction of stricter social distancing rules introduced on Monday.

Last week the BBC was contacted by subcontractors who said social distancing was not being practised, with workers packed into site canteens.

Two subcontractors also told us the issue was not being taken seriously enough by main contractors.

And in truth a lot of building work, particularly in areas such as fit out, does not easily lend itself to maintaining the strict two-metre rule.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Not all building work can facilitate social distancing

The CEF, which represents Northern Ireland’s major building firms, took matters into its own hands on Tuesday morning.

"Following the statement by the prime minister last night, it is our view that, with the exception of essential works in support of the fight against Covid-19, non-essential construction work should cease," it said in a statement.

It defines essential construction as work supporting health, emergency services and other works essential to the safety of the public.

The CEF also urged government to move rapidly on drawing up an enhanced support scheme for the self-employed, a mode of employment which is prevalent in the building trade.

The earlier ambiguity at the top of government is understandable.

Working under great pressure ministers and their officials are having to draw up and implement policies at a rapid pace.