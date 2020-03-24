Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after being diagnosed with coronavirus has risen to five.

A further 24 new cases were also confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 172.

Of those confirmed cases, 96 were male and 76 were female.

The virus has affected a broad range of age groups, with 54 of the confirmed cases in patients over 70 years of age.

There are 59 cases in the 0-44 age group, and another 59 in the 45-69 bracket.

In its latest coronavirus update on Tuesday, the Public Health Agency published a map which for the first time showed the geographical spread of the virus across Northern Ireland.

The figures are broken down by council boundaries and show that the highest number of confirmed cases are in the Belfast City Council area which has had 40-60 infected patients.

The city is closely followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh council area.

The fewest number of cases have been recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and Mid Ulster.

To date, a total of 2,989 tests have been carried out in Northern Ireland and the vast majority of those (2,817) have been negative.

More than a third of the tests were carried out by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Earlier on Tuesday, the family of 82-year-old Ruth Burke confirmed that she had died in Antrim Area Hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Her daughter, Brenda, said they wanted her to be named as they did not want her simply to be remembered as a statistic.