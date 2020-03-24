Which NI businesses can stay open?

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Streets across Northern Ireland were much quieter on Tuesday

Off-licenses, hair salons and markets, both indoor and outdoor, can no longer stay open in Northern Ireland, the executive has said.

Corner shops, supermarkets, credit unions and post offices are among the retailers and service providers being allowed to stay open.

A list of businesses that could and could not open was compiled on Tuesday.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it is "vital people understand what essential services are available to them".

“This list covers a range of essential retail services including pharmacies, hot food takeaways, petrol stations and public car parks near food outlets, but there are certain limitations on some of them as well," she said.

“For example, cafes will no longer operate in supermarkets, nor will it be possible to eat food in takeaway outlets."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Enclosed public play parks will be closed

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said asking businesses to close their doors was "extremely difficult".

"But if this action isn’t taken immediately, it will result in the loss of more lives through coronavirus.

“We all have a role to play in combating the spread of coronavirus and by closing non-essential retail and other services you are playing your part in the fight back," she said.

Businesses that can continue to trade

Supermarkets (excluding any cafes within them), convenience stores and corner shops

Grocery markets – not including farmers markets, hot food markets or street food markets

Local fresh food suppliers like butchers, fishmongers and bakeries

Hot food takeaways - over the counter services only and not allowing an option to eat in

Pharmacies/Chemists and Health food shops

Dental surgeries, opticians, audiology, physiotherapy, chiropody and other professional vocational medical services – for urgent appointments only

Veterinary clinics and pet shops

Newsagents

Hardware and building supplies stores

Retail services in hospitals

Petrol stations, garages, and auto repair shops for urgent work only

High street banks, credit unions and cash points

Post offices

Funeral directors, crematoriums and related

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Storage and distribution facilities, including delivery drop-off points

Medical or storage services

Public car parks in towns and cities near food takeaway services

Public toilets

Businesses that should close immediately