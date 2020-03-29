Coronavirus poses new threat to local newspapers

Image copyright Getty Images

The coronavirus crisis has piled more pressure on the local newspaper industry.

Many papers were already struggling to cope as print readerships fell along with advertising revenue.

But with people now unable to leave home to buy a paper, revenue has been hit even further.

Some companies have made redundancies and imposed pay reductions as they prepare for income shrinking.

Thursday was the first time in 116 years that the County Down Spectator was not published in print.

In a front page editorial, the newspaper called the coronavirus crisis: "The most serious situation to have faced the community of north Down in the lifetime of the Spectator."

"The value of local papers is as relevant today as it was in 1904, if not more so," it said.

"Rest assured we will not be disappearing. We will be back."

As well as the Spectator, the Newtownards Chronicle, and the Mourne Observer will close for several weeks.

Speaking on BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster, First Minister Arlene Foster said: "Journalism and television is so important at this point in time to give us the voice to be able to talk to people directly,"

Faced with commercial pressures, some companies have applied for the scheme which will see the government pay 80% of an employee's wage.

But for an employee to qualify they must be "furloughed" - stop work while being kept on the books.

Mary Burke said she'd had a lot of support

Photographer Mary K Burke lost her job at the Derry Post on Wednesday.

"As a freelancer, this is the precarious position you find yourself in," she said

"I've had a lot of support and well wishers but we are where we are and these are exceptional times. Many people in my family and community are in the same position.

'We're a rural paper with a loyal readership and we do our best to keep people in the community feeling connected - I hope we can get out the other side."

Media company Newsquest, one of the UK's biggest local news providers and owners of The Impartial Reporter, announced on Tuesday it intends to put a significant number of employees on leave.

Staff at Iconic Newspapers, which publishes 22 regional papers across the island of Ireland, have also been told that a number of journalists are to be laid off in April.

In the Republic of Ireland, Celtic Media Group, one of the country's largest local and regional newspaper organisations, said a number of staff would be laid off on a temporary basis during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Derry News is published by Iconic and editor Ciaran O'Neill said he has been forced to lay off four staff members.

"Local papers are important and we want to continue publishing, but from a business point of view, it may come to a decision where it's not feasible," he said.

"Newspapers give you that sense of connection with the community and that's gone for a lot of people now."

Kevin McLaughlin, sports reporter at the Derry Journal, said the newspaper would try to stay in publication despite the uncertainty.

"We have a fantastic archive that was largely stockpiled before the outbreak, but the problem is we don't know how long this will last," he said.

"We're all working from home and for the time being my alarm is still going off at 08:00.

"We're trying to keep things as routine as possible for now."

Image caption Paul Welsh (left) receives a journalism award

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it had written to the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) about the situation in the Republic of Ireland.

In the wake of the announcement from Iconic, Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary, said lay offs "should be a last resort".

"The amalgamation of editorial posts across titles and the diminution in editorial resources at a time when local communities need local newspapers could have damaging long term consequences for the titles," he said.

"We would have strong concerns for the health, safety and welfare of small teams left to produce titles in such adverse circumstances.

"Regional media provide an important public service and this should not be undermined."

Paul Welsh, editor of the Newry Reporter, is determined his newspaper will continue to publish and said the crisis had been a driving force for his journalists.

"We are there to provide a service and we have a duty to our readers," he said.

"It's tough, but it has really focused us with a fierce determination to get the job done, even if that means radical change for us."

He added it was very important that people can see what their friends and colleagues are doing locally and "we want to keep people working".

"We've been in print for 153 years and we will continue to publish, even if that means going online," he said.

"If we stopped putting the Newry Reporter out it, would be very difficult to get it going again."

Michael Scott, editor of the Ulster Gazette, said his sole focus was on getting the paper out.

"Smaller papers have to reflect what's going on in the community and there is more to the news than the virus," he said.

"We have been in print for 175 years. We printed through the Famine and our office has been blown up twice.

"We have never missed an issue, and we're not intending to now."