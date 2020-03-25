Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Magdalene Mitchell died on Tuesday

An 80-year-old care home resident has died with coronavirus five days after falling ill.

Magdalene Mitchell's granddaughter Jenny told BBC Radio Ulster she was much loved.

She died on Tuesday after contracting the virus on Thursday.

On Tuesday night the number of people confirmed to have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland was five. Updated figures for Wednesday have not yet been released by health officials.

On Wednesday morning, The Nolan Show said two people had been taken to hospital after testing positive at Bradley Manor care home in Belfast, where Mrs Mitchell was a resident.

The home said it was treating the situation "with the utmost seriousness" and had put a number of measures in place, including taking all residents' temperatures at least twice daily, as well as using "enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures throughout the entire facility".