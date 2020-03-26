Coronavirus: Man 'deliberately coughed' on police officers
- 26 March 2020
A 39-year-old man who claimed to have Covid-19 is to appear in court after he allegedly coughed over two police officers.
The incident happened while he was being arrested on suspicion of assault at a house in north Belfast on Wednesday.
He was then charged with two counts of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.
He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.