Moira: Cyclist dies after collision with car

  • 26 March 2020
A man has died following a collision with a car in Moira, County Down.

He was cycling on the Lisburn Road at about 17:45 GMT on Thursday when the collision happened.

Police said the female driver of the car was not injured during the crash.

Sgt Jonny Mackenzie appealed for information and dash-cam or mobile phone footage.