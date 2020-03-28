Image copyright Pacemaker

People will not be allowed to leave home without a reasonable excuse and certain premises can be forced to close under new Northern Ireland Executive regulations.

The new powers will come into force from 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

Penalties, ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000, are being introduced as enforcement.

The powers also ban gatherings of more than two people.

Off licences have also been added to the list of essential businesses and can now stay open.

The new regulations say that reasonable excuses to leave the home include to obtain necessities, such as food and medicine; exercise; to seek medical help; to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person; to donate blood; and to travel for work, where it is not possible for that person to work from home.

These are in line with previously announced guidelines, with Justice Minister Naomi Long saying they are "not a new direction in terms of what people should and shouldn't do"

However, she told BBC 5Live they do give the PSNI and other bodies the power "to enforce where people do not comply with that voluntarily".

She added that the executive had to bring in the regulations "in order for us to use the powers which were legislated for earlier in the week".

Two more people died in Northern Ireland on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.

It brought the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 15.

There are currently 324 confirmed cases of the virus throughout the province.

On Friday night Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar introduced a mandatory order for everyone to stay at home for a two-week period until 12 April, apart from certain exceptions, across the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also introduced shielding or 'cocooning' for all those over 70 years of age and certain categories of people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 in the Republic.

'We will use every power we have'

First Minister Arlene Foster described the powers as "extraordinary" but said "we are living in extraordinary times".

"We are asking the people of Northern Ireland to make fundamental changes to how they live their lives," said Mrs Foster.

"But we are doing this to keep you safe, to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 infection so that the health service has the capacity to deal with those who need their help the most."

The first minister said the executive knows "the enormity" of what they are asking of the public.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said "protecting the public, supporting the health service and saving lives" were the executive's priorities.

"Each one of us has a personal responsibility to do everything we can to fight back against Covid-19 for the good of everyone across society," she said.

"We will use every power we have to ensure people stay at home so that we save as many lives as we possibly can."

Off licences allowed to stay open

Health Minister Robin Swann said that the new powers were "an essential component of the strategy to tackle the pandemic and will ensure a consistent approach across the four regions of the UK".

New guidance has also been issued on which businesses can stay open and which must stay shut, with off licences now allowed to continue to operate.

A previous list issued by the executive on Tuesday did not include off licences among businesses allowed to open, unlike the rest of the UK.

Some people had expressed concern, including SDLP assembly member Matthew O'Toole who wrote to ministers saying that "responsible drinkers were entitled to have a drink" and that those with alcohol problems could lose access to drink, leading to extra pressure on the health service.

The executive has also agreed that: