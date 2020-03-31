Image copyright PA Media

Northern Ireland’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy will present Stormont’s budget for the new financial year on Tuesday.

The budget is expected to be dominated by the response to the coronavirus crisis.

In the Westminster budget three weeks ago, Stormont was allocated an additional £200m.

The majority of that sum, £138m, was for infrastructure spending with the remaining £77m for day-to-day spending.

At that time Mr Murphy said the additional spending was inadequate to tackle public spending pressures in Northern Ireland.

"Before this budget was announced the gap between inescapable pressures identified by departments and the budget available to us was nearly £600m," he said.

"We are also dealing with the emerging challenges of coronavirus, which will have a profound impact on people and the economy.

"However the chancellor has made further announcements since then which may have implications for the Northern Ireland budget."

Mr Murphy may also give more details about the additional spending attached to the New Decade, New Approach deal.

It was the deal which led to the restoration of devolution in January.