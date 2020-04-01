NI could see 3,000 deaths in Covid-19 'first wave'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some 180 patients are expected to need ventilation in 'first-wave' estimates

Northern Ireland could see 3,000 deaths in a "first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Health has warned.

Expert modelling has indicated there could be second wave later in 2020 in the absence of a vaccine or sufficient population immunity.

The study indicates the first wave will peak between 6 and 20 April.

So far 28 people of 586 who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died.

In the UK, 1,789 people are known to have died, with 71 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

MOT Covid-19 test centres

Based on local data, the study sets out a reasonable worst-case scenario, assuming a two-thirds reduction in contacts due to social distancing, and 70% of those with symptoms self-isolating.

Under these circumstances, the modelling suggests the peak hospital admissions would be around 500 per week.

It also indicates that 180 patients would need ventilation and 3,000 people would lose their lives during 20 weeks of the pandemic.

There are 179 ventilators in Northern Ireland after the health department ordered a further 40 in March.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said a further 650 units capable of providing respiratory support are "currently being procured".

'Social distancing saves lives'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The absence of a vaccine means officials are planning for a potential second wave of Covid-19 cases

The health service “would have a realistic prospect of coping in this initial period if a sufficient proportion of the population adhere to the social distancing and self-isolation measures,” Health Minister Robin Swann told the BBC.

“Even then, a reasonable worst case scenario would involve significant loss of life in Northern Ireland.

“In addition, the absence of a vaccine means we will have to plan for a potential second wave of Covid-19 cases later in the year,” he said.

The authors of the modelling team have said their work is for planning purposes and should not be viewed as a prediction.

There has been criticism levelled at Stormont that there has been a lack of testing, particularly of health workers.

It emerged on Wednesday that the 15 MOT centres across Northern Ireland are being re-purposed as coronavirus test centres.

Car lifts have been removed at the Balmoral test site in south Belfast in preparation for drivers to be tested without leaving their vehicles from next week.