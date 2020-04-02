Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the Finch Gardens area on 22 March

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a 32-year-old woman who was attacked at a house in Lisburn 11 days ago.

Natasha Melendez, from Venezuela, was attacked in the Finch Gardens area on 22 March and died in hospital on Wednesday.

A man and a woman, aged 30 and 23, were arrested over the attack, but have been released pending further investigation.

Police described the attack as a "serious assault".

"Sadly she has now died and my thoughts today are with her parents and wider family circle," Det Ch Insp Michelle Thaw said.

She appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to come forward.