Image caption Alan Gingles appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court by videolink

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with murdering his 82-year-old grandmother in Larne, County Antrim.

Elizabeth Dobbin’s body was found at a house in Dromaine Drive on Monday.

Alan Gingles, of Dromaine Drive in Larne, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Musgrave police station.

During a short court hearing, a detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the charge.

The defence solicitor told the court it was “a very tragic situation” and confirmed that the woman who died was his client’s grandmother.

No bail application was made and Mr Gingles was remanded in custody to appear again on April 30.