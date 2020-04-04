Image copyright RTE

Two cash machines have been recovered in County Armagh following thefts in Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland.

They were stolen from two banks on the town's Main Street at about 03:15 BST on Saturday, Gardaí (Irish police) said.

Following a cross-border pursuit, the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) made three arrests in Crossmaglen.

Officers also recovered the two cash machines in Forkhill.

Three men, aged 24, 29 and 57, are in police custody, on suspicion of handling property stolen in the Republic.

Gardaí said that tactics were used to "hinder" their response to the thefts, including two cars being set alight outside Dundalk police station and plant machinery and other vehicles travelling in convoy in the area at the same time.

Image copyright RTE Image caption Gardai pursued the robbers after the theft in Dundalk

A Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014-registered red Mercedes saloon car left the scene with the two cash machine in a trailer.

Two Garda cars were slightly damaged in the pursuit, which also involved the Garda Air Support helicopter and Garda Armed Support Unit.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Julie Mullan said the trailer was then discarded, with the two cash machines, in the Mullaghbawn area of County Armagh.

The men were then located in a property in Crossmaglen.

Both Gardaí and the PSNI appealed for information.