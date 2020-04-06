Image caption The 29-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and back on Ardglen Place on Sunday night

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.

It happened in Ardglen Place, Ardoyne, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

Police said they were approached by a 29-year-old man on Etna Drive who said three men had stabbed him in the arm and back while he was in a stationary car.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable, the police said.

A 19-year-old woman, who was also in the car, was not injured.

The police arrested three men- two aged 18 and another aged 20 - a short time later. They remain in police custody.

The PSNI has appealed for information.