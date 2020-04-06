Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Twelfth of July parades usually take place across Northern Ireland

Twelfth of July parades have been cancelled across Northern Ireland due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Orange Lodge of Ireland has confirmed the traditional parades will not go ahead this summer.

Orange Lodge of Ireland Grand Master Edward Stevenson said the decision was taken in light of the ongoing pandemic.

He said it was in light with current government health advice on restricting gatherings.

He said all Twelfth demonstrations will be cancelled following consultation with the order's grand masters in England and Scotland.

"In the current circumstances, the gathering of hundreds of thousands of Orangemen and women, together with their accompanying bands and spectators, would not be responsible," said Mr Stevenson.

Tens of thousands of people attend parades on the Twelfth, which is held on 12 July every year to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Parades took place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland in 2019.

This year events were due to take place at 17 venues across Northern Ireland as well as Rossnowlagh in County Donegal.

Mr Stevenson said the Orange Order would look at "alternative ways the Twelfth of July can be appropriately marked in 2020".

He added that the organisation "must prioritise the safety of not only our members, but of the entire community" and that the "Orange family has already lost members to this terrible virus whilst others are in hospital".

The order's Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson told BBC Talkback that "there will be plenty of time after this to celebrate our traditional anniversaries".

"Indeed those who fought at the Boyne gave up their day and fought a cause, we are asking people to fight a cause today," he said.

"That's coronavirus. After that, we will celebrate how it was beaten and also commemorate those who sadly will not get through this time."