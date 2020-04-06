Coronavirus: Don't relax guard, warn Foster and O'Neill
People in Northern Ireland cannot relax their guard over the next fortnight when a surge of coronavirus cases is anticipated, the first and deputy first ministers have warned.
They addressed a remote press conference where it emerged there have been seven more Covid-19 related deaths in NI.
It brings the total number of deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak to 70.
The surge of the virus is expected to arrive in NI between 6 and 20 April.
