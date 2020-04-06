Image caption Workers bringing equipment into the Ramada hotel as part of its transformation

A city centre hotel in Belfast is being transformed into a ‘step-down centre’ for recovering Covid-19 patients.

From this week, the Ramada by Wyndham on Talbot Street, will cater for up to 150 people discharged from hospital but who still require non-acute care.

The facility is a partnership between the Belfast Trust and the private provider, Healthcare Ireland.

It will initially run for three months but could be extended depending on circumstances.

The site will operate as an extension of the NHS with care overseen by the Belfast Trust, although the workers will also include those from Healthcare Ireland.

'Still need care'

Natalie Magee from the Belfast Trust says the aim is to reduce hospital flow.

“As patients become medically fit they’ll need to leave hospital quickly in order to offer other patients to be admitted, so having this facility will allow us to bring patients out of hospital but where they still need care, we will provide that care and that rehabilitation,” she said.

Image caption The hotel is undergoing a transformation and could be ready to receive patients this week

“The Belfast Trust’s priority is to sustain high-quality, safe and effective care for patients and this offers us the opportunity to do so.”

The Ramada has under gone a rapid transformation.

Hygienic plastic sheets cover the floors and some hotel rooms have become temporary nurses’ stations with fully-stocked pharmacies.

'Trying to help'

Gilbert Yates is the CEO of Healthcare Ireland, which runs 14 care homes in Northern Ireland.

He says he contacted Stormont offering extra beds and got the go ahead for the hotel.

He added that there has to be a commercial arrangement because of the cost of leasing the hotel and providing staff.

But, he says, the method behind the model is about relieving pressures on hospitals during the pandemic.

“As a care home operator, we’re suffering greatly throughout Covid-19. Our relatives, our families and our staff as well, so we’re trying to help where we can.”

The Belfast Trust says the first patients could arrive on Wednesday.