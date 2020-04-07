Northern Ireland

Three released in Robbie Lawlor murder investigation

  • 7 April 2020
Robbie Lawlor was believed to have been a leading figure in a criminal gang
Three people who were arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man in north Belfast on Saturday have been released without charge.

Robbie Lawlor, 36, who was from Dublin, was shot outside a house in Etna Drive in Ardoyne.

He had been a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January.

It is believed Mr Lawlor was a leading figure in a feuding criminal gang.

Two men aged 30 and 33 and a 17-year-old boy who were being questioned about his murder have been released unconditionally.

On Monday, a 27-year-old man was also released unconditionally.

The PSNI believes a single gunman was involved.

On Sunday, properties in west Belfast and Crumlin were searched by police, but officers said they had not yet recovered the murder weapon.

