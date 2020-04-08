Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police have been checking people are sticking to the coronavirus restrictions

People across Northern Ireland have been reminded to stay at home this Easter bank holiday weekend.

NI's Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young said now was the wrong time to relax, with hints social distancing was "beginning to have an effect".

The PSNI, Translink and Causeway Coast and Glens Council have warned people not to be tempted to flock to the north coast this weekend.

The total number of NI deaths in the coronavirus outbreak has reached 73.

There have been 6,159 coronavirus hospital deaths across the UK and 210 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

'Hang on'

Prof Ian Young told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme people needed to stick to the restrictions.

"We're just beginning to see that perhaps this is having benefit, we have the Easter weekend coming up, maybe with some good weather, people may be tempted to go out and about a bit more," he said.

"But this is just the wrong time to do it. We need to hang on and continue to adhere as strictly as we can to the current measures."

Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris has signed new regulations which will give police the power to ensure people adhere to a 2km limit for exercise.

The move comes ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

In the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it was an instruction and "not a request" to stay home this weekend.

In other developments: