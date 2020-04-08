Motorcyclist dies after County Armagh collision
- 8 April 2020
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in County Armagh.
The man, who was in his 20s, was involved in an accident on the Lurgan Road, Dromore.
The two-vehicle collision happened at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday. The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses.
Insp Adam Ruston said he would also like to hear from anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.