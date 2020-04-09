Image caption Robbie Lawlor was shot outside a house in Etna Drive in Ardoyne on Saturday

A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast has been released on bail.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot outside a house in Etna Drive in Ardoyne on Saturday.

He had been a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January.

It is believed Mr Lawlor was a leading figure in a feuding criminal gang.

The suspect was detained on Tuesday night on suspicion of murder.

The PSNI believes a single gunman was involved in the Ardoyne attack.

Three other men and a teenager who were arrested have since been released.