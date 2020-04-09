Coronavirus: Police vow tougher approach over Easter
The PSNI has said there will be increased patrols over Easter - including cars being stopped - with spot fines for breaking lockdown rules now likely.
In the first 10 days of the regulations, 85 written warnings were issued.
A move to the next level of enforcement - £60 fines - is now on the horizon.
It also emerged on Thursday that 600-700 PSNI officers are unavailable for work due to the coronavirus emergency.
The figure, revealed to the Stormont justice committee, represents around 10% of police ranks.
To help, the department of justice has agreed to fast-track police recruit training.
On this weekend's measures, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said it is considered a breach of regulations to drive to a location to exercise.
“You will see more police in more places,” he said.
'Measured and proportionate enforcement'
The Republic of Ireland has a 2km limit on travel from home to take exercise, but there is no distance stipulation under the Northern Ireland or UK rules.
Mr Todd said: “The restriction regime is that you have to have a reasonable excuse to have a need to leave home.
“It is not just a reason but a need and I see no need for anybody to drive to take their daily exercise so that would be a breach.
“We will encourage you to go home. If not you may face a fine.”
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- GETTING FOOD: Food and medicine deliveries in Northern Ireland
The PSNI is in a minority of UK forces which has so far resisted issuing fines – in Scotland 144 were issued in week one.
Mr Todd said: “Any enforcement will be used in a measured and proportionate way and only where people will not take the warning.”
He believed the “vast majority” of people in Northern Ireland are complying with the regulations.