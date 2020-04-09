Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police say they will encourage people to go home, but may issue fines if people refuse.

The PSNI has said there will be increased patrols over Easter - including cars being stopped - with spot fines for breaking lockdown rules now likely.

In the first 10 days of the regulations, 85 written warnings were issued.

A move to the next level of enforcement - £60 fines - is now on the horizon.

It also emerged on Thursday that 600-700 PSNI officers are unavailable for work due to the coronavirus emergency.

The figure, revealed to the Stormont justice committee, represents around 10% of police ranks.

To help, the department of justice has agreed to fast-track police recruit training.

Image caption Beaches across the north coast were quiet on Thursday

On this weekend's measures, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said it is considered a breach of regulations to drive to a location to exercise.

“You will see more police in more places,” he said.

'Measured and proportionate enforcement'

The Republic of Ireland has a 2km limit on travel from home to take exercise, but there is no distance stipulation under the Northern Ireland or UK rules.

Mr Todd said: “The restriction regime is that you have to have a reasonable excuse to have a need to leave home.

“It is not just a reason but a need and I see no need for anybody to drive to take their daily exercise so that would be a breach.

“We will encourage you to go home. If not you may face a fine.”

The PSNI is in a minority of UK forces which has so far resisted issuing fines – in Scotland 144 were issued in week one.

Mr Todd said: “Any enforcement will be used in a measured and proportionate way and only where people will not take the warning.”

He believed the “vast majority” of people in Northern Ireland are complying with the regulations.