Image copyright MOD Image caption Troops helped build the UK's first so-called Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel conference centre in London

The health minister has made two formal requests to the Army for assistance to deal with the Covid-19 crisis in NI.

Robin Swann confirmed he had asked for military assistance in distributing life-saving equipment.

He also requested help from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in planning for a so-called Nightingale hospital at the former Maze Prison site.

There are currently 1,589 confirmed cases in NI and there have been 92 coronavirus-related deaths.

The UK-wide death toll stands at 8,958 people.

'Not considered divisive'

Mr Swann said his number one priority was to save lives and protect those of the staff on the front line, and the time had now come for the Ministry of Defence to help with that.

“I believe the Army’s skills and logistical expertise could assist with the redistribution of essential life-saving equipment across Northern Ireland to ensure that all hospitals have the materials and resources required to fully enact their surge plans," he said.

The proposed Nightingale hospital will be able to hold as many as 4,000 patients. A similar hospital was recently set up with military assistance in London's ExCel centre.

The first Nightingale hospital in NI has been established at Belfast City Hospital's tower block.

Mr Swann says he hopes the decision to ask the Army for help is not "considered divisive".

"I have said a number of times over recent weeks that at the end of this pandemic there will be only one thing that divides us – and that is those of us that are still alive and those that have sadly passed away," he added.