Enniskillen: Two men injured in stabbing incident
- 12 April 2020
A man is in a serious condition after a stabbing at a house in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
The incident happened in Coolcullen Meadow at about 20:40 BST on Saturday.
Police say two men sustained injuries and both were taken to hospital. An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for information.
Officers can be contacted at Enniskillen on 101 or information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.