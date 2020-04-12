Armagh: Man arrested after sudden death
- 12 April 2020
A 49-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of a man in Armagh on Saturday night.
Police say they received a report of an altercation in the Ballinahone Close area at about 22:20 BST.
Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground. He was treated by emergency services but pronounced dead shortly after.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw appealed for information.