Image copyright Google Maps

A 49-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of a man in Armagh on Saturday night.

Police say they received a report of an altercation in the Ballinahone Close area at about 22:20 BST.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground. He was treated by emergency services but pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw appealed for information.