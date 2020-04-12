Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Churches around the UK remain closed over Easter for the first time in hundreds of years

With empty pews, online sermons and no family gatherings, it's an Easter Sunday like no other in recent years.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced worshippers to mark Easter at home.

On Saturday, it was announced another 15 people with Covid-19 had died in NI - the highest daily death toll so far, bringing the total to 107.

Meanwhile NI's chief medical officer says there are challenges involving the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Sunday morning, church leaders found new ways of bringing their congregations together.

In his Easter message, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland said he hoped "we will come through this, hopefully as better people, strengthened by the experience".

Archbishop Eamon Martin quoted Pope Francis, saying that "Easter is a reminder that we must not let ourselves be robbed of hope".

He has invited parishioners to join him via webcam for the Easter Sunday Mass at midday.

Pope Francis delivered his Easter message from his private library instead of a packed St Mark’s Square. The Easter Mass was live-streamed from the Vatican.

The Archbishop of Canterbury led the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen at Lambeth Palace, as churches around the UK remain closed over Easter for the first time in hundreds of years.

Justin Welby called for "a resurrection of our common life".

"After so much suffering, so much heroism from key workers and the NHS, we cannot be content to go back to what was before as if all is normal," he said in the sermon recorded on his iPad.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption personal protective equipment has been a very controversial and emotive issue during the outbreak

On Sunday, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff dealing with the coronavirus was a huge logistical challenge.

PPE for healthcare and social care staff has been a very controversial and emotive issue during the outbreak.

Last week, the Department of Health said there was "sufficient" PPE for front line workers after a shipment of 5.5m pieces of PPE was delivered.

On Saturday, the chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, rejected any suggestion medical staff were overusing PPE.

Dr Tom Black was speaking after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Friday that PPE should only be used where it was most needed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House programme, Dr McBride said he had been working with all relevant public health bodies across the United Kingdom to make sure guidance on PPE was updated and revised.