Details about the number of Covid-19 related deaths in care homes remain unclear, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said.

Dr Michael McBride said the process of registering deaths was complicated, and being investigated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Last week , Health Minister Robin Swann said there were cases of Covid-19 in 20 care homes across Northern Ireland.

There are 484 care homes in Northern Ireland, with a total of 16,000 beds.

Mr Swann said the cases were being managed by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and Public Health Agency (PHA), but did not detail which homes - or how many residents - were affected.

On Monday, it emerged that six more people diagnosed with Covid-19 had died in hospital in Northern Ireland, bringing its total number of hospital deaths to 124.

Some 11,329 people have died across the UK, where there are nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"Every death counts. Behind every death is a person. It is wrong to create an impression that those lives lost don't matter," Dr McBride told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

It comes after the government confirmed there had been coronavirus outbreaks at more than 2,000 care homes in England.

About 410,000 people live in care homes in the UK, living in 11,300 care homes for older people supplied by 5,500 different providers.

Across the UK, official death figures cover people who die in hospital but not those in care homes or in their own houses.

On Monday, Dr George O'Neill, chairman of the west Belfast federation of GPs, said he was deeply concerned about the situation in care homes.

"The daily death toll here is not reflecting the number of people dying in care homes and that is worrying," he said.

In the Republic of Ireland, by the end of last week, more than half of those who had died with coronavirus were residents of nursing homes.

A total of 365 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have now died in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr McBride also said he was not across the detail of Northern Ireland's order for personal protective equipment from China - nor was he aware of any issues about its quality.

Last week, it emerged that Stormont's health and finance departments intended to place a £170m order for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Funds have been set aside for a £60m deposit with a Chinese state firm.

The comments about care home deaths came as charities warned that older people were being "airbrushed" out of coronavirus figures in the UK.