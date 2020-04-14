Image copyright Police Service of Northern Ireland Image caption John Paul McDonagh was seriously injured at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen and died on Monday.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old Fermanagh man at the weekend.

John Paul McDonagh died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed in Enniskillen on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including murder.

Police said a number of men were seen with weapons during the altercation at Coolcullen Meadow at about 20:40 BST on Saturday.

Another man, aged 24, was also injured.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.