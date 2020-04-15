A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being shot with a crossbow bolt in County Tyrone.

The incident at Maplebrook Hill, Coalisland, was reported to police at about midnight. A short time earlier, windows of a house were smashed.

A man was discovered on the street with an injury to his back. He was arrested before being taken to hospital.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

A second man, aged 29, was also arrested. He is suspected of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The police have appealed for witnesses.