Ballynahinch: Motorcyclist dies in collision
- 17 April 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Ballynahinch, County Down.
Matthew Stuart, 36 who was originally from the Ballynahinch area, was killed when his motorbike left the Spa Road at about 13:10 BST on Thursday.
No other vehicle was involved in the incident.
"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available to contact police on 101," said the police.